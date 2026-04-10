Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (hand) is out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Randle will be sidelined for his second straight contest after failing to shed his questionable tag. Kyle Anderson could step into an increased role with this news.
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