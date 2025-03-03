Randle is questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia due to a right groin strain.
The Timberwolves have a short turnaround Wednesday against the Hornets, so the team could opt to keep Randle out of the lineup on one leg of this back-to-back set. With Rudy Gobert (back) out Tuesday, Minnesota's frontcourt could be significantly undermanned. Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could take on more playing time if Randle is sidelined against the 76ers.
