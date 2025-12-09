Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Sniffs double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle amassed 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists and three rebounds over 37 minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.
Randle put up a season-low 11 field-goal attempts but still finished as Minnesota's second-leading scorer. The star forward has been efficient of late, scoring 21 or more points in four of his last five games while shooting 50.7 percent from the field over that stretch. He also recorded a game-high eight assists and has dished out at least six in four of his last five appearances.
