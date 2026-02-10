Randle chipped in 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 138-116 victory over Atlanta.

Randle delivered an all-around performance, recording his third triple-double of the season and first since Nov. 7. The power forward entered Monday's contest in solid form, averaging 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals over his previous 10 games.