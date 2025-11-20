Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Drops 10 points in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley posted 10 points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-109 win over the Wizards.
Conley moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jaden McDaniels, who was ruled out with a wrist injury. While Conley did manage to score in double figures, it was just the third time he has achieved that feat so far this season. Through 15 appearances, the veteran point guard is averaging just 6.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game.
