Conley and the Timberwolves agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract extension Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Conley has looked sharp for Minnesota in his age-36 season. Through 50 games, he's averaged 10.6 points, 6.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. Conley would've hit the open market during the offseason if not for this transaction, but now the veteran will be locked in through the 2025-26 season.