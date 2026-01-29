Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder with back spasms.
After playing 23 minutes in Wednesday's win in Dallas, Conley is getting the night off. The expectation is that the veteran floor general will return Saturday in Memphis. Bones Hyland should see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in deeper leagues Thursday.
