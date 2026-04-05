Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley will start in Sunday's game against Charlotte.
Conley started in four consecutive contests before not seeing any action in Friday's 115-103 loss to Philadelphia. However, with Anthony Edwards (knee) and Jaden McDaniels (knee) both out, he will re-enter the starting lineup versus the Hornets. In 13 starts this season, Conley has averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals across 24.5 minutes.
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