Conley is starting Monday's Game 5 against the Nuggets.

Conley was forced into action in Game 4 after both Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) went down, and he'll presumably handle the point guard duties going forward. Conley didn't see much action through the first three matchups of the series, but he turned in a decent all-around line off the bench in Game 4, finishing with five points, one rebound, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes.