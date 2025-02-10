Conley (finger) is out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
A right finger sprain will cost Conley a second straight game Monday. The veteran guard's next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Bucks. In Conley's absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will remain in Minnesota's starting lineup against Cleveland and have a chance to return enhanced fantasy value.
