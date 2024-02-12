Watch Now:

Morris is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers.

Morris will be active for the first time as a member of the Timberwolves after joining the team on Wednesday. Morris figures to serve as a depth piece at the guard spots behind Mike Conley, but the competition he faces off the bench will likely make it difficult for him to see a substantial enough role to be viable in most fantasy formats.

More News