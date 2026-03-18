Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Considered questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to a right ankle sprain.
It's a promising sign that Reid hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the night after suffering an ankle sprain during the second quarter. He should have a chance to test out the injured ankle when the team warms up for the second half.
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