Reid finished with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 114-93 preseason loss to Boston.

Reid led Charlotte with six rebounds but couldn't find his shooting touch, converting just four of 14 attempts while missing five shots from beyond the arc. The versatile big man started alongside Moussa Diabate and continued to see opportunities on the perimeter, though his offensive efficiency will be worth monitoring as he settles into his role with the Hornets.