Reid finished with 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.

Reid had difficulty getting most of his shots to fall in Friday's 95-79 loss to the Wizards. Things didn't get any better Saturday for the 27-year-old, who failed to sink any of his attempts from behind the arc. Still, despite some rough patches in his first year with the Hornets, including getting benched during the second half of Wednesday's meeting with the Pistons, Reid is averaging a career-best 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. However, it's unclear if Reid will be able to remain as productive once Coby White (calf) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) are cleared to get back on the floor.