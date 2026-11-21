Reid logged 12 points (4-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during the Hornets' 111-97 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Reid recorded his second-straight double-double and sixth of the regular season, although he needed 20 field-goal attempts to reach double-digit points. It was arguably his worst shooting performance of the season, and the veteran big man is connecting on a season-low 38.8 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2026-27. For the month of November, Reid is averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.9 minutes per game.