Reid ended Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers with 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes.

Reid played a team-high 42 minutes and gave Charlotte a brief lead in overtime with a 29-foot three-pointer, but he couldn't convert on several looks in the final minutes. It was one of his more efficient outings in a season in which he's often had to force the issue on offense. The forward is averaging 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in his first season in Charlotte.