Reid ended with 13 points (3-9 FG, 6-7 FT, 1-5 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason loss to the Nets.

As expected, Reid slotted into the starting power forward position vacated by Miles Bridges, who is now loving life in Phoenix. Reid was one of three Hornets players to score double digits, an encouraging sign for anyone thinking of drafting him. While he should be a relatively consistent source of points and rebounds, Reid is going to have to add another string to his bow, should he hope to impress fantasy managers. At this point, Reid is a viable target in the middle rounds of drafts, with the possibility that he flirts with top 50 value if he can develop a more well-rounded game.