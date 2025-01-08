Reid notched 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Pelicans.

Despite playing off the bench, Reid had a strong showing and recorded his first double-double since Oct. 24. His overall numbers have decreased compared to the 2023-24 season, and while he remains a reliable option in fantasy due to his heavy workload and usage rate off the bench, he's simply not producing on the same rate he was doing it at this stage last season.