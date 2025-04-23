Reid chipped in nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Reid had 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 win over the Lakers in Game 1, but never really found his rhythm in Game 2 as he got into early foul trouble. With the series tied at one win apiece, Game 3 is set for Friday in Minnesota.
