Reid exited Tuesday's game against the Warriors with an apparent hamstring injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Reid left the game in the latter stages of the second quarter, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to return. The big man was grabbing at his left hamstring when heading toward the bench in noticeable pain. If he's unable to return, then the Timberwolves would lose a valuable member of their frontcourt depth.
