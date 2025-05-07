Reid (hamstring) is available to return in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Warriors on Tuesday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Reid sustained an apparent left hamstring injury during the second quarter and exited to the locker room. However, the big man went through his halftime warmup and should be able to shoulder his usual workload the rest of the way.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Held in check•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Plays key role in Game 1 victory•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Available for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Receives one-game suspension•