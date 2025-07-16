Dillingham racked up 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 win against the Suns.

Dillingham came just three rebounds and three assists shy of a triple-double, as he filled up the stat sheet. The Kentucky product has had a solid stint during the Las Vegas Summer League, proving that he may deserve some more playing time when the 2025-26 NBA regular season rolls around.