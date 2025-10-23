Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham will come off the bench Wednesday against Portland.
Dillingham started in the Timberwolves' preseason finale, but with everyone in Minnesota available for Opening Night, Dillingham will return to the bench. It'll be tough for him to earn meaningful minutes while Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo are healthy.
