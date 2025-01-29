Dillingham is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to an illness.
Dillingham has been a consistent piece of Minnesota's backcourt off the bench recently, averaging 14.7 minutes across his last six appearances. However, if Dillingham is forced to sit out Wednesday, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could receive increased playing time.
