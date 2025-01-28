Dillingham accumulated five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 11 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Hawks.

Dillingham continues to battle for playing time, something he has struggled with all season. Although this was another mediocre performance, a leg injury to Nickeil Alexander-Walker could potentially give Dillingham a shot at playing as the primary backup behind Mike Conley. Should he get an opportunity to play upwards of 20 minutes, it will be interesting to see what he can do when on the floor.