Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham supplied five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 win over the Bucks.
Dillingham was back in the rotation, playing for just the second time in the past four games. After starting the season as a viable backup option, Minnesota has opted to go in another direction of late, handing more playing time to Bones Hyland. In 10 appearances over the past month, Dillingham has averaged just 3.3 points and 1.6 assists in 8.2 minutes per game.
