Dillingham finished with 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 134-74 exhibition game win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

With several of Minnesota's regulars in the rotation sidelined, Dillingham drew the start and impressed. The second-year point guard led all players in scoring and assists. He also sank a game-high-tying four triples. Dillingham averaged 4.5 points across 10.5 minutes per game in 49 regular-season appearances (one start) in 2024-25, but he has the opportunity to earn increased playing time behind Mike Conley (rest) this season.