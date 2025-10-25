Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Questionable for Sunday
Dillingham (nose) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Dillingham is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to a nasal fracture. The second-year point guard has logged just one minute over the team's first two games, so he isn't guaranteed meaningful playing time even if he's upgraded to available.
