Dillingham logged 25 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes of Sunday's 115-100 win over the Magic in Summer League.

Dillingham ended Summer League on a high note, corralling a monster double-double and showcasing the diverse offensive skillset that boosted him up the draft charts this offseason. Dillingham is expected to serve as the primary backup to Mike Conley in 2024-25.