Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham: Starting sans Conley
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillingham will start in Friday's preseason game against Philadelphia.
With Mike Conley (rest) sidelined for the team's preseason finale, Dillingham will enter the starting five. The second-year point guard is expected to see meaningful playing time behind Conley during the 2025-26 campaign.
