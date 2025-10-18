The Timberwolves exercised Dillingham's third-year team option Saturday.

This isn't a surprising move from the Timberwolves, who traded up in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Dillingham with the eighth overall pick. The 20-year-old has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role behind veteran Mike Conley (rest) in the 2025-26 campaign. Dillingham appeared in 49 regular-season games (one start) in his rookie season, during which he averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 assists in 10.5 minutes per contest.