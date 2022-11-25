Gobert (ankle) will suit up for Friday's game against the Hornets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert suffered a left ankle sprain earlier in the week, but the injury will not keep him out of Friday's contest. Through 16 appearances, Gobert has averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 32.0 minutes per game.