Gobert sat out France's 84-69 win over Sweden in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Gobert did suit up for France's victory over Slovenia on Thursday, so Sunday appeared to be a maintenance-related absence. The veteran center is getting ready for his fifth season with the Timberwolves in 2026-27, and it's plausible that Minnesota will rely even more on Gobert now that big man Naz Reid has been sent to Charlotte in exchange for star point guard LaMelo Ball. Gobert has averaged a double-double and at least one block while shooting no lower than 62 percent from the field in 10 consecutive seasons.