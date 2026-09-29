Gobert continues to work on expanding his offensive game, including participating in three-point drills with his teammates, Andrew Dukowitz of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Gobert said shooting was an area of emphasis during the offseason and noted that competing with teammates in drills has helped make taking jumpers feel more natural in game-like situations. While it's unclear whether three-pointers will become a meaningful part of his offensive role, Gobert has worked on his perimeter shooting in previous offseasons as well.