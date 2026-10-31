Gobert amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 127-101 win over the Clippers.

Gobert continues to struggle on offense, as this was the fifth time in six games that he scored in double digits, but he's grabbed at least 13 rebounds for the fourth time in that span. Gobert has just three blocks this season, averaging 0.5 per game, so he's not the elite rim protector he once was. While he's not expected to lose his starting role, Gobert has showing signs of a decline, and he's no longer the automatic starter he was in past seasons. His offensive woes are too big to overlook, and he doesn't do much in other categories outside of rebounds.