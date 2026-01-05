Gobert closed with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 141-115 victory over Washington.

Gobert was impressive on the offensive end and secured another double-double after racking up double-digit rebounds for a fourth consecutive appearance. He's been more aggressive as a scorer after being held to nine points or fewer in his last four games to close out December, putting up 13 and now 18 points in his first two matchups of January.