Gobert (ankle) has drawn a questionable designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Nets.

Gobert sprained his ankle during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Bucks. The big man finished the contest with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 19 rebounds, two blocks, and he played through the injury. With a quick turnaround into Saturday's tilt, the star big man's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff. If he ultimately has to sit out, Naz Reid would likely be the prime beneficiary, while Karl-Anthony Towns could also see some extra run at center.