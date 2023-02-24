Prince (personal) is out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
A personal matter will cause Prince to miss his first game since Jan. 28. In his absence, more minutes could funnel to Austin Rivers, Jaylen Nowell and Kyle Anderson.
