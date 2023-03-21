Prince ended Monday's 140-134 victory over the Knicks with 35 points (12-13 FG, 8-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

Prince tallied a season-high 35 points in the victory, including a perfect 8-of-8 from the three-point line. While Prince was on the streaming radar prior to this game, even the savviest of managers couldn't have expected a performance like this. Until Anthony Edwards returns from his ankle injury, Prince should continue to serve as the primary beneficiary, making him a worthwhile short-term asset.