Timberwolves' Zyon Pullin: Double-doubles in SL loss

Pullin provided 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 111-84 Summer League loss to Portland.

Pullin was much less efficient Monday after scoring 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting in Saturday's loss to Denver, though he still finished as Minnesota's third-leading scorer. Additionally, the 25-year-old guard paced all players in assists and has dished out double-digit dimes in two of his three Las Vegas Summer League appearances. He also led Minnesota in steals Monday.