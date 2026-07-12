Timberwolves' Zyon Pullin: Drops 24 points in SL loss

Pullin provided 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 101-82 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Pullin delivered an efficient performance in the Timberwolves' second Summer League outing, leading all players in scoring. The 25-year-old guard also paced the Timberwolves in assists and tied for third on the team in rebounds. Pullin is signed to a two-way pact and will likely spend most of the 2026-27 season in the G League after appearing in five regular-season games for the Timberwolves in 2025-26.