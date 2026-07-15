Timberwolves' Zyon Pullin: Game-high 23 points in SL win

Pullin recorded 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Pullin was blanked in the first quarter, but he proceeded to score 10 points in both the second and fourth frames to ultimately lead the Timberwolves in scoring. He appeared in just five regular-season games for the Timberwolves last season and spent most of the 2025-26 campaign in the G League. Pullin faces an uphill battle to regular playing time at the NBA level with Minnesota, given that LaMelo Ball, Bones Hyland and rookie second-rounder Isaiah Evans are ahead of him on the depth chart.