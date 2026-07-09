Timberwolves' Zyon Pullin: Stuffs stat sheet in SL win

Pullin posted 24 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 105-92 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Pullin got to the charity stripe often in this one and erupted for a team-high 24 points. The 25-year-old guard provided a well-rounded performance, as he also led all players in assists while finishing second in rebounds. Pullin is signed to a two-way contract and currently figures to spend most of his time with Minnesota's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, during the 2026-27 campaign.