Pullin signed a training camp contract with the Timberwolves on Sunday.

After being waived by the Grizzlies in July, Pullin will compete for a spot on Minnesota's regular-season roster. The 24-year-old guard spent the majority of his time last season with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.7 minutes per contest in 34 outings.