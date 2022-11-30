Simons finished Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 37 points (13-24 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes.

Simons came close to tying his season-high mark in scoring, which was established only a few days ago, and he has been excellent of late as he's embracing a bigger role on offense with Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined. Simons has scored at least 20 points in all but two games in the current month, and he's averaging 25.5 points while shooting 43 percent from the field in November.