Simons racked up 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Suns.

Simons has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games just four times this season, so the lack of consistency conspires a bit against his fantasy upside. That said, he has the green light to shoot from everywhere as one of the Blazers' go-to offensive options. Simons is trending in the right direction in recent weeks, though, averaging 20.4 points per game across his last eight appearances.