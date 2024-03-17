Simons chipped in 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-107 loss to New Orleans.

Simons hit the ground running after missing the previous game due to a knee injury, tallying 25 points including five triples. Despite the loss, managers have to be thrilled that Simons only missed one game, that game being on the second night of a back-to-back. While this does indicate he could miss another few games before the season is done, there has been no sign of a shut-down at this period.