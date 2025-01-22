Simons had 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 win over the Heat.
After missing Portland's previous contest due to a right elbow strain, Simons was back in the starting lineup alongside Scoot Henderson. That is a backcourt combo that could stick in the short term with Shaedon Sharpe coming off the bench. January has been Simons' best month of the season so far with averages of 20.2 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 4.2 three-pointers on 44.0 percent shooting over his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Good to go against Miami•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes scoreless Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Poor shooting display•