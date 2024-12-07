Simons racked up 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 141-99 loss to Utah.

Simons is firmly entrenched as one of the Blazers' top options on offense, but the star guard has been struggling massively from the field. His volume has been high enough to believe he can hover around the 15-point or 20-point marks on a regular basis, but that hasn't been the case of late due to his shooting woes. Simons has failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his last eight contests and is shooting just 30.8 percent from the floor in his last two games, both contests in which the Blazers have lost by at least 20 points.