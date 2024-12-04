Simons registered seven points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers.

Simons ended his streak of games with at least 20 points in abrupt fashion, but this seven-point outing wasn't his lowest-scoring output of the campaign. Instead, and in a worrying trend, it's becoming an issue fantasy managers are getting used to when dealing with Simons. He's posted single-digit points in five of his last nine appearances, a span in which he's averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Simons should remain rostered across all formats, but the lack of consistency he's experiencing in recent weeks certainly limits his upside, particularly in formats where the lineups need to be established for an entire week.